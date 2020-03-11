Fox Ranked Amongst League's Best Under 25

De'Aaron Fox continues his career season, and he's getting some much-deserved attention as such.

In an article published by ESPN ranking the best players under 25, De'Aaron Fox slotted in at No. 15.

Fox is averaging 20.4 points, 6.87 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest on 47.5 percent shooting.

"A severe ankle sprain that sidelined him more than a month slowed Fox's ascent into the next tier of point guards but couldn't stop his development," writes ESPN's Kevin Pelton.

Sacramento boasts a 7-3 record since the All-Star Break, and Fox is helping lead the charge in the team's continued push for the postseason.

At No. 15, Fox is ranked just behind players such as Bam Adebayo, Jaylen Brown and D'Angelo Russell.

"At a position where players tend to develop through their late 20s, Fox's future remains bright," Pelton continued.

Fox ranks ahead of Zach LaVine, Jamal Murray and Kristaps Porzingis on ESPN's list.

Fox will look to continue his hot play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday on ESPN.