Fox Weighs-in on Best Shooter Debate: Buddy or Peja?

On the eve of NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, media from around the globe get their chance to talk to each team's stars.

While teams and players from around the Association are featured, Sactown still managed to make headlines.

De'Aaron Fox, when asked who the best shooter in Sacramento is, revealed a former player actually has the leg up.

"Him [Peja Stojakovic] and Buddy actually go at it every once in awhile," Swipa admitted. "Peja usually wins though, so he's probably still the best shooter in the organization."

Buddy Hield is competing in the NBA 3-Point Contest on Saturday, coincidentally, becoming the first Kings player to participate since Peja in 2004.