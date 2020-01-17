Fox: 'If I Have to Do More, I'll Do More'

"If I have to do more, I’ll do more."

It's hard to believe that De'Aaron Fox could do more on the floor, but that's exactly what he's ready to do.

Since returning from an ankle injury, Fox has been putting up impressive numbers across the board.



Year of the @swipathefox has been on an absolute TEAR in 2020: 24.1 PPG

50.4 FG%

36.0 3P%

8.4 AST

5.6 REB

2.0 STL

— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 17, 2020

As noted by Zach Lowe of ESPN, Fox "is back on his ascent towards becoming the Sacramento Kings franchise point guard."

Lowe continued: "He is driving more often, with more guile and ferocity. Fox is earning seven free throws per 36 minutes — easily a career high. He is piling up almost 29 drives per 100 possessions, second among rotation players — and up from 15 and 18 in his prior two seasons, per Second Spectrum data."

While Swipa continues to put up stellar numbers, the 22-year-old understands his areas for improvement.

"For me to get to the next level, I have to consistently make 7 for 9, 8 for 9, 9 for 9 [free throws]," said Fox.

"I feel like that’s one of the biggest steps in my development, continuing to get to the free throw line and making free throws.”

For the rest of the league, Fox on another level is a very scary thought.