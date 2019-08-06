Fox: 'I Feel Like I Have a Good Chance to Make It'

"We're up and coming," said De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento contingent that earned their way to Las Vegas.

"A lot of teams have gotten better, especially in the West. We're here. We're trying to get better. We're growing."

Whether it was throughout last season or Day 1 of Team USA Training Camp, the Kings are trying to grow in any way they can.

Fox joins Harrison Barnes as invitees to Team USA's National Roster, while second-year big man Marvin Bagley III joins them on the Select Team.

"It was great," Swipa said of his first day. "Of course, I had some questions about the camp and everything that goes on with USA Basketball, not having done something like this since I was in high school...It’s an honor for me to be here and an honor to be able to compete for one of these spots."

On Monday, Fox practiced with the National Team after previously being named to the Select Team, an incredible honor for the 21-year-old.

"Being on the select team, that’s what I was expecting," Fox explained. "Come in here and work for a week. Play against the guys who are competing for a spot on the team and just finishing the rest of my summer.

"My agent’s getting married September 1, and I was planning on going to that. But he was like, ‘Go do that. It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.’ It could change the rest of my summer."

Fox joins a National Team highlighted by teammate Harrison Barnes, Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell, Jason Tatum, Kyle Kuzma and many more.

"When players can come for the select group and move up, that’s encouraging for them that they have a legitimate chance," said National Team Managing Director Jerry Colangelo.

Team USA practice continues throughout the week, with the first intra-squad game airing live on NBA TV on Friday at 7 p.m. PDT.

