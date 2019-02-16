Fox is Hype for MBIII’s Potential

De’Aaron’s personality was on full display at the NBA All-Star Rising Stars Media Availability on Friday in Charlotte.

We learned a few things from the sophomore star, like his favorite shoes are the Kobe IX’s, his favorite emoji is the face palm, and he is hype for his rookie teammate, Marvin Bagley III.

Speaking at media availability, Fox weighed in on No. 35’s season so far.

"It's been great. He's [Marvin] coming off the bench but he's continuing to get better. He grows every day. He comes in willing to learn, he asks questions, the sky is the limit for him. He's going to continue to get better. I think we haven't seen anything just yet."

Does that surprise No. 5? Nope.

"I wouldn't say it [Marvin's game] surprised me. He was the number two pick for a reason."

The Duke product is averaging 13.3 points, 6.9 rebounds at one assist per game, and the team is 11-7 since his return from injury in early January.