Fox Earns 'Most Improved Player of the Quarter' Recognition

De'Aaron Fox is off to a career-best start across the board, and many are taking notice.

According to The Ringer's Dan Devine, No. 5 has been the player that's taken the biggest strides thus far this season.

"At 6-foot-3 with a lightning-quick first step," Devine explained. "Fox showed signs as a rookie that he could be something special...Over the summer, though, Fox got stronger, worked on changing gears, and hoisted about a million jumpers. It was time well spent."

Swipa is averaging 17.4 points, 7.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds on 47 percent shooting this season - all career-best marks.

"How far he can get them remains to be seen," Devine continued. "But he — along with backcourt partner Buddy Hield, another worthy contender for Most Improved honors — has already led them out of the wilderness and onto the path to relevance."

Fox is back in action with the squad on Saturday vs. Indiana at Golden 1 Center.