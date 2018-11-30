Fox Earns 'Most Improved Player of the Quarter' Recognition

Swipa was tabbed by The Ringer as the player who's shown the most growth so far this season.
Posted: Nov 30, 2018

De'Aaron Fox is off to a career-best start across the board, and many are taking notice.

According to The Ringer's Dan Devine, No. 5 has been the player that's taken the biggest strides thus far this season.




An early serving of stuffing from De’Aaron

"At 6-foot-3 with a lightning-quick first step," Devine explained. "Fox showed signs as a rookie that he could be something special...Over the summer, though, Fox got stronger, worked on changing gears, and hoisted about a million jumpers. It was time well spent."

Swipa is averaging 17.4 points, 7.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds on 47 percent shooting this season - all career-best marks.

"How far he can get them remains to be seen," Devine continued. "But he — along with backcourt partner Buddy Hield, another worthy contender for Most Improved honors — has already led them out of the wilderness and onto the path to relevance."




SKKKRRRRRTTTT

Fox is back in action with the squad on Saturday vs. Indiana at Golden 1 Center.

