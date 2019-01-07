Fox Drawing All-Star Level Praise This Season

The second-year guard is earning serious consideration for February's mid-season contest.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Jan 07, 2019

Twenty-six.

That's the number of wins that basketball pundits slated for Sacramento this season.

Little did they know, that this former No. 5 overall pick wouldn't allow preseason predictions dictate the season.

De'Aaron Fox, the 6'3" sophomore, has led the charge for the upstart Kings, putting up career numbers across the board.




View this post on Instagram


Your PG’s favorite PG

A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on

Earning the respect of peers and critics alike, Fox is averaging 17.8 points, 7.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds on 47 percent shooting this season.

As a comparison, Swipa finished averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 assists on 41 percent shooting in his first year as a pro.


The team is far outperforming predictions thus far, with the Kings not earning their 19th win until March 1 last year.

Sactown's rise can be attributed to the development of many, but especially No. 5.


"He's going to be great," Memphis guard Mike Conley said after a matchup with the now 21-year-old. "The sky is the limit for him."

Fox would become the first All-Star the franchise has seen since DeMarcus Cousins, and the first guard since Mitch Richmond during the 1997-98 season.


Vote for Fox and his backcourt-mate Buddy Hield into the All-Star Game and catch them at Golden 1 Center throughout the season.

Tags
Fox, De'Aaron, Kings

Related Content

Fox, De'Aaron

Kings