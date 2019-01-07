Fox Drawing All-Star Level Praise This Season

Twenty-six.

That's the number of wins that basketball pundits slated for Sacramento this season.

Little did they know, that this former No. 5 overall pick wouldn't allow preseason predictions dictate the season.

De'Aaron Fox, the 6'3" sophomore, has led the charge for the upstart Kings, putting up career numbers across the board.

Earning the respect of peers and critics alike, Fox is averaging 17.8 points, 7.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds on 47 percent shooting this season.

As a comparison, Swipa finished averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 assists on 41 percent shooting in his first year as a pro.



De'Aaron Fox tore apart the Cavs tonight. Calm, efficient, out-thinking the defense at every turn. An incredible leap from Year 1 to Year 2, even factoring in expectations for Year 2 improvement. One of my favorite players to watch so far this season. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) December 8, 2018

The team is far outperforming predictions thus far, with the Kings not earning their 19th win until March 1 last year.

Sactown's rise can be attributed to the development of many, but especially No. 5.



Top NBA players who should be getting more All-Star buzz: Jrue Holiday*

Mike Conley

Nikola Vucevic

Rudy Gobert

De'Aaron Fox

Buddy Hield

Tobias Harris

Danilo Gallinari

Pascal Siakam Vote here: https://t.co/BKHMdA30DZ #NBATwitter

* = would be 1st appearance for others listed — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) January 3, 2019

"He's going to be great," Memphis guard Mike Conley said after a matchup with the now 21-year-old. "The sky is the limit for him."

Fox would become the first All-Star the franchise has seen since DeMarcus Cousins, and the first guard since Mitch Richmond during the 1997-98 season.



De'Aaron Fox is just regularly taking over fourth quarters now. #StarFox — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) December 17, 2018

