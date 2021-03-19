Former Royals Legend Wayne Embry Earns Statue at Miami University

Wayne Embry was drafted by the St. Louis Hawks in the 1958 NBA Draft after attending Miami (Ohio) University.

Embry went on to play for the Cincinnati Royals, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, but it was his impact in multiple areas that earned him his recognition.

Embry was one of Miami's first African American student-athletes, beginning his career during the Civil Rights Movement.

“The impact that Wayne Embry has made in his lifetime goes so far beyond Miami University and the game of basketball at all levels. It is impossible to put into words the true scope of his influence and the ground he paved for so many,” said Miami University Director of Athletics David Sayler.

“To be able to honor him with a statue that will be a permanent tribute means so much to our basketball program, athletic department and university. I want to sincerely thank Randy Ayers and Jayne Whitehead for spearheading the efforts with the donors to make this project a reality.”

Not only will Embry have a statue at the school, but a scholarship in his name will created to aid varsity men’s basketball student-athletes.

Embry's accolades upon his retirement include an NBA championship, five-time All-Star and two-time Executive of the Year.

“The experience was profound, providing inspiration and confidence for me throughout my collegiate career and a moment I also reflected back upon when I first became general manager of the Milwaukee Bucks," said Embry of his honor.

"I took great pride in representing Miami of Ohio on the basketball floor and cherished all of the invaluable lessons learned and relationships developed but just as importantly, I highly valued the education I received and the foundation it provided for my opportunities both in the NBA and in business. The pride I have as a Miami of Ohio alumnus is deep and I am genuinely grateful and touched to have the enduring honor.”