FiveThirtyEight: De'Aaron Fox Has 'Taken the Leap'
In his fourth season in the Association, De'Aaron Fox is playing the best basketball of his career.
"Fox has grown from fifth overall pick in 2017 to credible All-Star snub," writes FiveThirtyEight.
"Key to Fox’s rise has been his knack for timely buckets. Though he stands just 6-foot-3 and weighs under 200 pounds, he has cast a tall shadow during late-game situations this season, enough to rank sixth across the league with 64 clutch-time points, per NBA Advanced Stats."
Fox is coming off a win over the Los Angeles Lakers, totaling 23 points and eight assists in the 123-120 victory.
"Key to Fox’s point has been the efficacy of Sacramento’s best five-man lineup, which is rounded out by Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes and Buddy Hield.
"Overall, the Kings rank just 28th in net rating this season (-5.8, per NBA Advanced Stats), but that number hikes to +16.3 when those five share the court — and when Fox is sitting, the other four players combine for a net rating of only -22.0."
In addition to his career best 22.8 points per game this season, Fox's 7.4 assists and 34.1 minutes per game are also career-high marks.