Five Things Kings Fans Should Know About New Head Coach Mike Brown

The Kings made a strong hire in Mike Brown, who brings a defensive mind and strong pedigree to Sacramento. Here are five things every Kings fan should know about the squad's new head coach.

1. Mike Brown has posted a winning record in six of his eight seasons as an NBA head coach

In Mike Brown’s eight seasons as an NBA head coach, he’s only had two losing seasons – the 2012-13 season with the Lakers where he coached just five games and the 2013-14 season with the Cavs and a young Kyrie Irving. Outside of that, Brown has coached his teams to the playoffs six other times, amassing an all-time record of 563-347. His 61% career winning percentage puts the 2008-09 NBA Coach of the Year in the top 10 among coaches with more than 500 games under their belt.

2. Brown has worked under some of the most successful head coaches in NBA history.