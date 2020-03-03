Filipino Roots Night Q&A: Mark Paragas and Jake Soriano

On Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center, the Kings will celebrate Filipino Roots Night. We sat down with two Filipino members of the Kings organization to learn more about what they do and how they honor their heritage.

Mark Paragas and Jake Soriano are both Video Producers for the Kings and here is what they had to say.

How would you describe your role with the Sacramento Kings?

Mark: My role with the Kings is to tell the many different stories of the organization through video. It’s an important role because we get to create that connection between our team and our fans on a more personal level. We get to show the fans a more unique perspective on our team on and off the court.

Jake: I am responsible for producing various types of videos for any digital, marketing, or departmental needs. In addition, I shoot video of our games at Golden 1 Center and on the road.

Who have been your biggest role models?

Mark: My biggest role models are my teammates that I work with every day - Brad, Keven, Davon, and Jake. Their creativity and ability to lift each other up is what inspires me the most. This is only my second full-time season with the Kings, and I’m always learning from my team every day.

Jake: My biggest role model in my life has been my Mom. Back in 2014 she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and my life has changed ever since. Before she was diagnosed, she was one of the healthiest individuals I’ve ever met. To see her go through what she had to endure has inspired me to live life to the fullest. She has shown me how short life can be and I truly would not be where I am at without her. She is the reason why I do what I do and why I am so motivated to live out my dream. She is now 6+ years cancer free and living her best life with my Dad by traveling the world. #LizzStrong

Why do you think it’s important to celebrate your Filipino roots?

Mark: It’s important to celebrate my Filipino roots because that’s where our tradition and values lie. It honors our ancestors whose resilience has allowed us to live the way we do today. It’s also our responsibility to be able to pass down our knowledge and culture to our future generations, so they may one day do the same.

Jake: I think it’s important because we need to remember how we got here. I’ve been told stories from my Grandpa from his time growing up in the Philippines and it is drastically different from my childhood here in Sacramento. It’s something we all take for granted. In the Philippines, you were assigned a job in the corn fields as early as the age of 10. When I was 10, I was playing basketball and video games worry-free. If it were not for all the sacrifices and hard work from the Filipino generations before me, then I wouldn’t be where I am today. It’s an honor to have a night where our pride and accomplishments of being a Filipino can be celebrated.

What do you enjoy most about what you do?

Mark: I love my job! I get to be creative everyday and work for the team that I grew up rooting for. Everyday is different in terms of shooting and editing. I get to create unique bonds with our players and staff. Most of all, I get to work with the most talented individuals in the NBA!

Jake: The most enjoyable part about this job is what I get to do every day and the people I get to do it with. I get to shoot and edit videos for my favorite team in the world with the most creative group of individuals. I specifically remember my Dad taking me as a kid to my first Kings game at Arco Arena and I started crying because it was so beautiful. To be able to combine both my passion for the Sacramento Kings and my passion for creating is something I can only dream of.

Why is it important to continue to encourage diversity and representation in the workplace?

Mark: It’s important to encourage diversity and representation in the workplace because having different voices and perspectives matter. Ideas and creativity from people of different cultures make for a healthier work environment. It is important to provide others an equal opportunity to speak up and contribute to the success of our organization.

Jake: Diversity in the workplace is important to me because it gives me a sense of comfort. When I see teammates that look like me or don’t look like me, it makes me feel like I can be my true self. I also believe that with diversity comes different ideas and opinions. This creates a healthy open dialogue, especially in my creative position. If we were all the same, there would be no challenge for change.