Fan Gets Creative with Old Sleep Train Arena Seats

The advancements in technology and high definition TVs can make any basketball fan feel like they’re really at the game they’re watching from the comfort of their own home. This Kings fan, however, took the game experience to the next level.

As Sacramento closed on the doors on Sleep Train Arena two years ago, several lucky fans were able to pick up the old seats that used to fill the former home of the Kings.

Gary Winuk took his chairs and used them as an opportunity to bring some of that arena flavor into his living room.



@SacramentoKings Had an awesome base built for my old arena seats. Go Kings! Built by Clean Concepts. pic.twitter.com/el9Xf1TIaK — Gary Winuk (@gdubwin) May 29, 2018

With this new addition, Gary is sure to always have that authentic in-game feeling whenever he tunes in to watch some Sactown basketball.