ESPN Ranks Fox, Haliburton as Top 25 Under 25

It's no secret that De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton are a dynamic duo.

De'Aaron Fox is still only 23-years-old while Tyrese Haliburton is just 21-years-old.

This week, ESPN released their annual rankings of the NBA's best 25 under 25, a list compiling the top young talent in the Association.

Both young Kings earned the honors.

Coming in at No. 6 — ahead of players such as Ben Simmons, Devin Booker and Bam Adebayo — was Fox.

"Fox is one of only seven players in the NBA averaging at least 24 points and 7 assists per game as the leader of a Kings franchise that finally appears headed in the right direction," wrote Mike Schmitz.

"As I outlined last year, the game has slowed down for Fox — he's striking that balance between using his blazing speed and taking what the defense gives him. Once he can get his 3-ball above league average, Fox will be close to unguardable."

"The No. 2 player in my projections for the 2020 draft has lived up to that billing despite sliding to 12th on draft night," said Kevin Pelton of Haliburton, who comes in at No. 21 on the list.

"Haliburton has exceeded expectations with his knockdown outside shooting (42% from 3-point range) and ability to create out of the pick-and-roll — areas that were supposedly concerns."

No. 0 made his debut on the list ahead of players such as John Collins, Lonzo Ball and Collin Sexton.