Dwyane Wade Left his Mark with Bogi and Buddy

It is the end of an era.

The future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade is on the #OneLastDance tour and made his final stop in Sacramento on Friday night.

While the Kings were able to pull off a thrilling 102-96 victory, that didn’t stop D-Wade from leaving some parting gifts.

Signing his game shoes, the Way of Wade All City 7s, he left a special message to Bogi and Buddy.

“To: Buddy, loved watching you play since college,” signed Wade.

For Bogi, Wade shared another positive sentiment.

“To Bogdan, love your game and the confidence you play with.”

Congratulations on a legendary career, the Kings surely felt the love as you left your mark with the squad during your final game in Sactown.