Dwyane Wade Left his Mark with Bogi and Buddy
The Heat legend bids farewell with a special message for the two young Kings.
It is the end of an era.
The future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade is on the #OneLastDance tour and made his final stop in Sacramento on Friday night.
While the Kings were able to pull off a thrilling 102-96 victory, that didn’t stop D-Wade from leaving some parting gifts.
Signing his game shoes, the Way of Wade All City 7s, he left a special message to Bogi and Buddy.
“To: Buddy, loved watching you play since college,” signed Wade.
For Bogi, Wade shared another positive sentiment.
“To Bogdan, love your game and the confidence you play with.”
Congratulations on a legendary career, the Kings surely felt the love as you left your mark with the squad during your final game in Sactown.