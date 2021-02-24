Dr. Harry Edwards Visits Kings for Black History Month Discussion

Dr. Harry Edwards is a world-renowned sociologist, author, professor and civil rights activist.

Dr. Edwards is an advocate for African-American athletes and a major influencer in sports and diversity development. Over the last four decades, he's been a staff consultant for the San Francisco 49ers and the Golden State Warriors. Dr. Edwards was also involved in efforts to develop and hire minority talent for front-office positions in Major League Baseball.

On Monday, Dr. Edwards spoke with players and the coaching staff for the Sacramento Kings for a wide-ranging discussion. Tuesday, Dr. Edwards will speak with all team members in the organization to conclude Black History Month.

Dr. Edwards attended San Jose State University and became the first black student-athlete since the early 1950s to graduate from the university within the time frame of his athletic eligibility, according to the California State University website.

Dr. Edwards earned a PhD from Cornell and is currently a sociology professor at the University of California, Berkeley, where his writing and research focuses on “developments at the interface of sport, race and society, particularly as pertains to the experiences of African-Americans."