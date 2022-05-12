Domantas Sabonis Set to Represent Kings at 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

Sacramento center and franchise cornerstone Domantas Sabonis has been selected to represent the Kings at the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery.

Sabonis will be one of 30 representatives from teams across the NBA that will be on call when the top 4 picks of the draft are revealed.

The 26-year-old big man joined the Kings at the trade deadline and made an immediate impact upon his arrival. Despite seeing his season cut short by injuries, Sabonis was able to put up strong numbers in a Kings jersey.

He averaged 18.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists over 15 games with the Kings, who finished the season 30-52.

Below is a breakdown of every team’s odds of securing the No. 1 pick in the lottery:

Sacramento has a 19.7% chance of securing the 7th overall pick, a 34.1% chance of obtaining the 8th overall pick and a 12% chance at 9th. They have a 7-8% chance to get picks 2-4.

Tune in to the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday, May 17th at 8PM/5PM ETPT to find out how Sabonis and the Kings fare!