De'Aaron Fox Drops By ESPN's The Jump

"If it was one thing, it was definitely my free throws," explained De'Aaron Fox.

"Knowing the rate I get to the line at, just knowing if I shot free throws at a higher rate, obviously my scoring would go up and put my team in better positions to win."

Fox is in the midst of another breakout season, finishing the best month of his career with averages of 29.3 points and 6.6 assists on 52 percent shooting.

No. 5 explained why free throws have been just one key factor in his recent surge in scoring.

"We end practices making free throws, making a certain amount in a row. After [Kings Director, Player Development & Assistant Coach Rico Hines] do that, we do two swishes, if I end up missing one that adds a swish at the end of the free throws."

Watch the full interview with Swipa to hear his thoughts on Sacramento's playoff push, his relationship with Tyrese Haliburton and much more.