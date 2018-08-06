De’Aaron Explores E3 and More in Latest Vlog

In between putting in work on the practice court and in the gym, De’Aaron Fox provided another look into his offseason in the latest “Foxin’ Around” YouTube Vlog.

Fox, who has often expressed his interest in video games, visited the E3 expo, which is one of the most popular events in the gaming community and hosted in Los Angeles.

While at E3, De’Aaron soaked in the sights and hopped on the sticks, going head-to-head against fellow gamers.

The latest installment of “Foxin’ Around” also featured De’Aaron battling his friend Reno in a dunk contest, doing some shopping at Kith, and knocking out some autograph duties at home. The full episode can be viewed below.