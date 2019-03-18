De’Aaron Dubbed as One of the NBA’s Sneaker Kings

“I see it,” Fox said. “I get tagged in it [on social media] a lot.

In an article with YAHOO Sports, Fox played coy when discussing the attention he has received towards his sneaker collection.

“I’m just in a position where I can get a lot of shoes,” Swipa stated, hesitant in claiming himself as a true sneakerhead.

As we’ve seen on the hardwood, Fox tends to stick to the Kobe 9 model; a style that we’ve seen him play in from high school to Kentucky, and now in the NBA.

Players in the Association have the means to access almost any shoe they want if they look hard enough, and some are even willing to spend a pretty penny.

Fortunately, the League announced this past summer that they would be relaxing the restrictions on what kicks the players could wear during games, allowing them to get even more creative with their court style.

There has even been some talk circulating around the League around the claim of a true "sneaker king,” but Sactown’s sophomore guard isn’t too concerned on winning that title.

“There’s only a select few that they put on a pedestal,” Swipa explained. “People are always waiting to see what we’re going to wear next.”

Kings fans will get to see more of the creativity behind Fox and the rest of the squad’s sneaker style as they return to action on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.