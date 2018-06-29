Chris Webber Steals the Show in ‘Uncle Drew’

‘Uncle Drew’ features an All-Star cast with appearances from Shaquille O’Neal, Lisa Leslie, Kyrie Irving and legends spanning 3 decades. However, as reviews flood out the cast member surprising everyone with his comedic talents is none other than the Kings own No. 4, Chris Webber.

"I was sitting there, dying laughing and insanely impressed, like is this Eddie Murphy or Chris Webber? It was so good," said co-star Lil Rel Howery to USA Today. "I was like, wow."



He’s here to preach the good news and teach the good moves. @realchriswebber brings the heat as Preacher in #UncleDrew on June 29. pic.twitter.com/IoWEGYscFX — Uncle Drew (@UncleDrewFilm) June 22, 2018

The movie’s preview features a hilarious glimpse of C-Webb’s character as Preacher, which Irving dubbed his favorite scene, saying he was “in that church cracking up” while filming it.

Fans knew Webber was a star since giving them ‘The Greatest Show on Court’ but now they get to watch him shine on a completely new stage.