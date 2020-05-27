Chris Webber a ‘No Doubt’ Hall of Famer According to Former Teammates

Even with a long list of accomplishments already under Chris Webber’s belt, the Kings legend has still yet to get the nod for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The most prestigious recognition in hoops has eluded C-Webb with each passing year begging the same question from Kings and basketball fans alike: why is Chris Webber not being inducted this time?

There has been debate between fans, analysts and everyone in between. However, two of the people who know Webber’s game best recently weighed in. Bobby Jackson and Doug Christie both played alongside No. 4 during his memorable tenure in Sacramento and discussed their former teammate on NBC Sports’ Purple Talk podcast.

“I think he is a Hall of Famer, if you look at his numbers, if you look at his career,” Jackson noted. “He didn’t win an NBA championship here in Sacramento, but he allowed us the glory and he gave us a gust of wind that we needed to be relevant.”

“Undoubtedly, in my opinion, [Webber’s] a Hall of Famer, no doubt,” added Christie. “He set the tone of being unselfish and I think that speaks to who he was even more.”

When C-Webb retired in 2008, he finished with an NBA Rookie of the Year award, five All-Star nods, and five appearances on All-NBA teams. The former No. 1 overall selection averaged 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals across his 17 years in the Association.

As noted by NBC Sports, this made the Michigan product one of just five players in NBA history who also tallied averages of more than 20 points, nine rebounds, and four assists across their career. That list includes elite company such as Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Larry Bird and Billy Cunningham.

Jackson also added that Webber “[was] one of the most talented big men I’ve ever seen with his ball handling, his shooting, his passing and he was also a great teammate.”

Whether or not we ever see No. 4 enshrined in basketball immortality remains to be seen, but one thing that’s for sure is that he definitely has the votes of No. 13 and No. 24.