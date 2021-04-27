Chris Webber Drops by 'All the Smoke' Podcast

"Buying in," said Webber, describing why his time in Sacramento was so transformative for not only the city, but the NBA.

"[Assistant Coach Pete Carril] told me when I came there, 'You want to be on the post, huh? And you want the ball... I need you to play this way.'"

On a recent episode of the All the Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, Chris Webber discussed The Fab Five, his time in Sacramento and much more.

"We had guys that could play, so it's easy to get a triple double," Webber continued. "It was all of us wanting to play. It was the work ethic. It was dudes like Doug Christie and Bobby Jackson.

“I think about how hard Doug worked every day in practice. I think about the spirit of our bench. We really cared for each other and we wanted to win."