Carter: ‘The NBA is Going to Enjoy Harry Giles’

When Vince Carter talks, people listen.

The 41-year-old basketball savant spent last season with the Kings and had a front row seat to Harry Giles' road to recovery.

Giles is turning heads during Summer League, displaying an offensive repertoire and defensive instincts that has Kings fans salivating for more.

On Monday, Carter joined the NBA TV broadcast and wasn't shy with his praise for the second-year big man.

“Let me tell you. I got the opportunity to work with Harry each and every day," Carter explained. "Before games, before and after practices. His work ethic, the work he puts in, I’m more than happy to see his success.”



"The NBA is going to enjoy Harry Giles."

"It's been a long road and he's been patient," Carter continued. "He was willing to go through it for this result right here."

For basketball fans everywhere, the results should be fun to watch.