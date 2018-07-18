Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Mentality for Iman Shumpert

“At some point ‘THE GREATS’ said they wanted to be ‘GREAT’ and people laughed at them,” wrote Kings forward Iman Shumpert on Instagram over the weekend.

It’s a classic tale of Love & Basketball for Iman.

What do you do, when you are immensely talented at both things you love? The answer is simple… You just be great.

Recently, Shumpert was on Instagram showing his fans that he hasn’t missed a beat in the game he loves. Watch below as he puts in work and shows off his well-documented bounce.

True to form, he made sure we didn’t forget that he also comes strong with the vocals, hopping back on Instagram to give us a sample of his acapella prowess before another workout.

Check out Iman on Instagram @ImanShumpert, as well as his SoundCloud here.