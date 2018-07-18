Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Mentality for Iman Shumpert

Shumpert made sure his fans didn’t forget that he still has range, on-and-off the court.
by Tracee Jay
Writer, Kings.com
Posted: Jul 18, 2018

“At some point ‘THE GREATS’ said they wanted to be ‘GREAT’ and people laughed at them,” wrote Kings forward Iman Shumpert on Instagram over the weekend.

It’s a classic tale of Love & Basketball for Iman.

What do you do, when you are immensely talented at both things you love? The answer is simple… You just be great.

Recently, Shumpert was on Instagram showing his fans that he hasn’t missed a beat in the game he loves. Watch below as he puts in work and shows off his well-documented bounce.


True to form, he made sure we didn’t forget that he also comes strong with the vocals, hopping back on Instagram to give us a sample of his acapella prowess before another workout.


Check out Iman on Instagram @ImanShumpert, as well as his SoundCloud here.

Tags
Shumpert, Iman, Kings, Featured

Related Content

Kings Acquire Ben McLemore, Deyonta Davis, 2021 Second-Round Draft Selection, and Cash Considerations

Kings Acquire Ben McLemore, Deyonta Davis, 2021 Second-Round Draft Selection, and Cash Considerations

NBA Commissioner Praises California Classic

NBA Commissioner Praises California Classic

Sacramento Kings, Build. Black. Coalition Highlight High-Tech Careers for Local STEM Students

Sacramento Kings, Build. Black. Coalition Highlight High-Tech Careers for Local STEM Students

Related Content

Shumpert, Iman

Kings

Featured