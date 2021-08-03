California Classic to Be Televised on ESPN

Beginning on Tuesday, August 2, ESPN will carry the 3rd Annual California Classic starting at 5pm PST when the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat at Golden 1 Center. Tuesday’s coverage concludes at 8pm PST when the Sacramento Kings face off with the Golden State Warriors. Radio coverage of the Kings game will be provided by KHTK Sports 1140.

Featuring the No. 9 overall pick Davion Mitchell, No. 39 overall pick Neemias Queta, Robert Woodard II, Louis King, and Jahmi’us Ramsey, catch your first glimpse of the 2021-2022 Kings in Sacramento before the new season tips off!

Finally, on Wednesday, August 4, catch both games from Golden 1 Center on ESPNU starting with the Heat taking on the Warriors at 5pm PST. Coverage of the California Classic concludes with the Kings matching up with the Lakers at 8pm PST. The final game will also be aired on NBCSN.

California Classic will also feature a 45-minute post-game concert from two-time GRAMMY® award winner, Shaggy after the games on August 3. At intermission on each day, world-renown DJ Mix Master Mike of the Beastie Boys will perform.

Get tickets to the California Classic starting at $19 here.