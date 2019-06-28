Buddy Shows Love for Childhood Friend Jonquel Jones

In between offseason training sessions in Texas, Buddy Hield recently took some time to check out some WNBA action while also visiting a friend.

This friend also happened to be Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones - who is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season.

Hield sat courtside to watch the Sun take on the Dallas Wings on their home court, while rocking a Sun jersey in support of Jones.

Buddy and Jonquel are both natives of Freeport, Bahamas and have known each other since their younger years.

“It goes way back to elementary school,” said No. 24 in a sideline interview. “Jonquel’s always been a tremendous athlete. She’s a blessing for the Bahamas and the League. She’s been a really great inspiration for everybody back home.”



"I'm rooting for her, all of the Bahamas is rooting for her." @buddyhield in Dallas supporting fellow Bahamian, @jus242 : @NBATV pic.twitter.com/fTNhnCfij5 — WNBA (@WNBA) June 27, 2019

Buddy Buckets also tweeted out a photo of him repping his fit and encouraging fans to cast their All-Star votes for the Sun forward.



Make sure you vote for my girl Jonquel Jones for @WNBA All Star. pic.twitter.com/717vXYJa6n — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) June 27, 2019

Jones is averaging a career-high 16.4 points per game which places her at fifth-highest in the League. On top of that, she is posting averages of 11 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest - both of which lead the WNBA.

While Jonquel continues to make her case for the top player in her field, Buddy will be rooting from afar as he prepares for a quickly-approaching season of his own after this summer.