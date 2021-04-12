Buddy Hield Continues to Make Sacramento 3-Point History

Buddy Hield is one of the most prolific shooters the NBA has ever seen.

Hield has already set multiple league records, including becoming the fastest player in history to make 1,000 threes.

Now, Buddy Buckets has further moved up Sacramento’s record books, passing another prolific Sactown marksman.

On Saturday, Hield surpassed Mitch Richmond for second-most threes made in Sacramento history, finishing with 997 and trailing only Peja Stojakovic for most all time.

Hield is shooting at a 38.2 percent clip from deep this season, averaging 16.5 points and 4.0 threes per contest.

Stojakovic holds the lead with 1070 threes made, but it's now a matter of when not if Hield becomes the most decorated shooter in Sacramento history.