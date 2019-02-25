Buddy Finishes Busy Day with Resounding Win

"Do what you gotta do. Y'all are in the hunt."

In this moment, Buddy Hield was talking to his alma mater following their win in Norman, Oklahoma on Saturday.

Those words, however, could very well apply to his own team, who are in the hunt for Sacramento's first playoff berth since The Departed debuted in theaters.

Coming off a career-high 37-point performance in his last matchup with Oklahoma City, the man they call Buckets nearly made history once again.

With Sooners supporters in tow, No. 24 scored early and often, propelling Sactown with 34 points on 12-22 shooting, five rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes.

"It's big, especially the way Russ and PG are playing," admitted Buddy following the win. "They're playing great...we came out and were resilient, we hit shots and we guarded...it was a great team win."

At 31-28, the Kings sit in the 9th seed in the Western Conference, with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday to wrap up their 3-game road trip.