Buddy Buckets Putting in Work, Eyes Next Year

“I can’t wait to get to work,” Buddy Hield said to NBC Sports’ James Ham.

Hield is known for having a tenacious mentality during the season, and that’s no different in the summer.

While during the regular season, most of Buddy’s work is coming from his play on the hardwood, the offseason gives him time to put in work off the court – sort of.

This summer has given No. 24 the chance to make an impact in the community, with kids from his native Bahamas, to right here in Sacramento.

Whether it’s at a JR. Kings Camp or playing basketball in his local community, Hield reiterates how important it is to give back to those around you, he said to ABC10’s Sean Cunningham.

“My mom always tells me, if you want to win somebody over you have to get to know them, interact with them,” said Hield. “It’s big for a little kid to see [someone like me]. It can make a big impact on their lives, and I want to be sure they are having fun and can learn something from this.”

This season, Buddy is all about togetherness – he’s hoping to emulate what he’s seen from the recent NBA champions.

“I watched [Toronto] last summer – they were always together. Playing in L.A. pickups the whole squad was there, even the G-League guys.” Hield continued, “Bringing that togetherness and bringing that team bond goes far.”

The Oklahoma product doesn’t think that progress is too far off, having high hopes for the playoffs next season.

“It feels close. I’m happy to be moving in the right direction.”