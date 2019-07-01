Bryce Brown Ready to Make Impact This Summer

"I watched 60 guys' names get called, and my name wasn't one of them."

Bryce Brown has been overlooked his whole life, but that's not stopping him from striving to achieve his ultimate dream.

After securing a Summer League invite from the Kings, Brown spoke with his alma mater's website to discuss his next step.

"I felt like they can definitely use me," Brown said to Jeff Shearer of AuburnTigers.com. "That's why I chose Sacramento."

In high school, he led his team to back-to-back state championship games. Yet, he was only the 369th-ranked prospect in the class of 2015. 4 years and 382 three-pointers later, the two-time All-SEC guard ranks No. 1 in Auburn history and No. 2 in the history of the SEC.

“I've actually gotten a little hungrier..." continued Brown of going undrafted. "That's a huge motivation, or a huge chip going into Summer League."



Sleep now... pay for it later — Bryce Brown (@Bwb_2) June 21, 2019

This summer, Brown looks to both contribute and carve out a regular season roster spot. Citing that he feels like Sacramento is a good fit because of the similar fast-paced style of offense they ran while at Auburn.

“I feel like I can definitely come in and help them right away. Hopefully, that comes to light and they give me a chance.”

Fans are excited to see the sharp-shooting guard don the purple and black for the first time during the city's second-annual California Classic.



Shoutout to the kid @Bwb_2 for signing with the Kings. The worlds gonna know the name Bryce Brown soon, just wait pic.twitter.com/WpZGfStkOx — Thomas Northcutt (@RealTCutt) June 21, 2019

"I get so many messages on Instagram, Twitter, so many fans letting me know that they can't wait to get a Sacramento jersey. So many messages like that cheering me on. I continue to look at it as motivation because I see that I have a bunch of Auburn fans behind me no matter where I'm going.

"I definitely feel the love and the support. I definitely feel like I'm not just in it alone. I appreciate the Auburn family."

To read the full article, click here.