Breaking Down the 2020-21 First-Half Schedule

The wait is finally over!

After an accelerated offseason, Sactown is set to hit the hardwood in just a matter of weeks, beginning with a four-game preseason.

Following those games, the Kings will embark on their 72-game campaign, with the first half the schedule below:

The remainder of the schedule will be released at a later date, but for now, here are some key facts from our first slew of games:

By month, the First Half schedule breaks down as follows: December (3 home, 2 away = 5 total), January (8 home, 8 away = 16 total), February (8 home, 7 away = 15 total), March (1 home, 1 away = 2 total).

By day, the First Half schedule breaks down as follows: Monday 2 home, 3 away = 5 total), Tuesday (2 home, 1 away = 3 total), Wednesday (4 home, 3 away = 7 total), Thursday (1 home, 3 away = 4 total), Friday (4 home, 2 away = 6 total), Saturday (3 home, 3 away = 6 total), Sunday (4 home, 3 away = 7 total).

The Kings longest homestand of the First Half features seven games on one occasion: Wednesday, Jan. 6 thru Sunday, Jan. 17 hosting Chicago (Jan. 6), Toronto (Jan. 8), Portland (Jan. 9), Indiana (Jan. 11), Portland (Jan. 13), LA Clippers (Jan. 15) and New Orleans (Jan. 17).

Sacramento embarks on its longest road trip of the First Half for six games from Sunday, Jan. 24 thru Monday, Feb. 1 with stops in Memphis (Jan. 24-25), Orlando (Jan. 27), Toronto (Jan. 29), Miami (Jan. 30) and New Orleans (Feb. 1).

Of the team’s nine back-to-back sets, three are of the home-home variety, four are away-away and two are home-away.

The Kings have a 23-12 mark in home openers during the Sacramento-era (1985-present), including a 15-7 record since 1998-99.