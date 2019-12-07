Bogdanovic Named Amongst EuroLeague's Top Players of the Decade

Bogdan Bogdanovic continues to make history, this time with his old club.

This week, Bogdanovic was announced as one of EuroLeague's "leading figures" of the past decade, according to a translated release.

No. 8 is an All-Decade Nominee, for his contributions beginning with Partizan and Fenerbahce.

"Bogdanovic continued to increase his performance with each passing season and was one of the most important players in the EuroLeague championship won by Fenerbahçe in 2016-17," wrote Fenerbahce.

A total of 50 candidates will be announced by EuroLeague under the “All-Decade" list before narrowing it down to 10 players.

That list includes familiar NBA faces like Nando De Colo, Ekpe Udoh, Rudy Fernandez, Andrei Kirilenko and more.

In 18 contests this season, Bogdanovic is averaging a career-high 14.8 points on 40.6 percent shooting, while also dishing out 4.7 assists per game.