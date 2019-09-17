Bogdanovic Named to 2019 FIBA World Cup All-Star Team

22.9 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

That was the eye-opening stat line for the Kings guard, Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Representing Serbia in the FIBA World Cup, No. 8 put on a show for the world to see.

In addition to the electrifying stats he secured, he had a couple more that are worth noting.

Bogdanovic ended up scoring the most points overall in the 2019 competition (183 and also notched the impressive feat of making more 3-pointers by himself than seven of the national teams.