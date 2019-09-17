Bogdanovic Named to 2019 FIBA World Cup All-Star Team
22.9 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
That was the eye-opening stat line for the Kings guard, Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Representing Serbia in the FIBA World Cup, No. 8 put on a show for the world to see.
In addition to the electrifying stats he secured, he had a couple more that are worth noting.
Bogdanovic ended up scoring the most points overall in the 2019 competition (183 and also notched the impressive feat of making more 3-pointers by himself than seven of the national teams.
What a finish ! Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) led @KSSrbije to a final win at the #FIBAWC with HUGE performance.
After scoring 31 points (10-17 FGs), he received the @TclCorporation Player of the Game from #SRBCZE! #BornToLead pic.twitter.com/cnl9s1FWzJ
— Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) September 14, 2019
Serbia did not get the result they had hoped for as they finished fifth in the tournament, but that didn’t stop Bogi from earning some recognition.
His red-hot play earned him a place on the 2019 FIBA World Cup All-Star Team.
With you, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 All-Star 5!
Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde)
@EvanFourmizz
@ruuufio
@MarcGasol
@LScola4 #WorldGotGame #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/WcdwNT4zq5
— Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) September 15, 2019
“I want to congratulate my teammates on another good tournament,” Bogdanovic said. ”We didn't make it till the end, but I know we will come here next time and be more motivated.”
He was joined by other notable NBA names representing their respective countries as well. Magic guard Evan Fournier (France), Suns guard Ricky Rubio (Spain), Raptors center Marc Gasol (Spain), and former NBA player Luis Scola (Argentina).