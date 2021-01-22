Bleacher Report: Haliburton is an 'A+' Player

The No. 12 overall pick from the 2020 NBA Draft has been perfect.

This, according to Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report who graded out notable rookies after the first month of the season.

"With 64 assists to just 15 turnovers, he's lived up to his reputation as a quality decision-maker," Wasserman noted.

"Thanks to his outstanding passing skill and IQ, he's averaging 5.3 assists despite spending 71.0 percent of his time on the court at shooting guard and registering just 2.9 minutes of possession per game."

"The most encouraging development, given that teams were concerned about his unorthodox release before the draft, has been his jumper working against NBA defenses," Wasserman continued.

"His pull-up was a major question mark, yet he's making 54.5 percent of them on 2.8 attempts per game."