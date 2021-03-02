Bleacher Report Gives 'A' Grade for Tyrese Haliburton

Another month means more hardware for Tyrese Haliburton.

Already winning the award for December and January, No. 0 once again took home Western Conference Rookie of the Month for February.

It should come as no surprise that Bleacher Report has glowing reviews for the Iowa State product, giving him an "A" grade for his play this season.

"If LaMelo Ball is running away with Rookie of the Year, perhaps Haliburton is the only one who can catch him," wrote Greg Swartz.

"Everyone picking outside of the top three should be experiencing at least a little bit of regret by not drafting Haliburton, who is first among rookies in win shares (2.1)."