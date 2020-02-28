Black History Month In Review
The Sacramento Kings strive to highlight our diverse culture throughout the organization and beyond. During Black History Month, we wanted to shine a spotlight on black leaders in the Sacramento region as well as our team members that help make our organization whole.
Take a look at some of the highlights from Black History Month:
In celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth, we honored Bennett Sanders with our Dream All-Star Award, which celebrates local African-American leaders who dared to dream
"Supporting Black businesses allows us to grow and have the confidence to be able to create a brand and a legacy that can live on." — Bobby Jackson #BlackHistoryMonth
Last night, we recognized our Director of Human Resources and Diversity & Inclusion Kyle Ellington for our continued celebration #BlackHistoryMonth!
No one gets the fans pumped up quite like Lee
Spotlighting @Golden1Center Ambassador Lee Smith as we continue to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth
"I try to help players and mentees alike understand the opportunity and responsibility we have to be viewed as more than just athletes and entertainers."
Learn how @GalenDuncan makes a lasting impact on our team as we celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth
As #BlackHistoryMonth continues, we spotlight Graphic Designer @locharles!
Look through the step-by-step creative process of making #WallpaperWednesday
Celebrating black women affecting change in the sports & entertainment industry #BlackHistoryMonth
"You can't control somebody else's response or what they will say or do, but it's my job to stay positive. That's what I was put on this Earth for." #BlackHistoryMonth
Meet larger than life Kings Groups and Hospitality Account Manager, Brian Graves
"I make a conscious effort of being proud and celebrating my heritage as a black woman every day."
More from Cicely Nash, Director of Event Production as we continue our #BlackHistoryMonth Spotlight
We aim to celebrate the accomplishments of African Americans throughout the year and not just for a month. Keep up with our initiatives by following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and going to Kings.com for more information.