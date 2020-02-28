Black History Month In Review

During the month of February, the Kings celebrated and highlighted the achievements of African Americans throughout our community.
by Tracee Jay
Social Media Producer
Posted: Feb 28, 2020

The Sacramento Kings strive to highlight our diverse culture throughout the organization and beyond. During Black History Month, we wanted to shine a spotlight on black leaders in the Sacramento region as well as our team members that help make our organization whole.

Take a look at some of the highlights from Black History Month:










We aim to celebrate the accomplishments of African Americans throughout the year and not just for a month. Keep up with our initiatives by following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and going to Kings.com for more information. 

