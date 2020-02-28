Black History Month In Review

The Sacramento Kings strive to highlight our diverse culture throughout the organization and beyond. During Black History Month, we wanted to shine a spotlight on black leaders in the Sacramento region as well as our team members that help make our organization whole.

Take a look at some of the highlights from Black History Month:



In celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth, we honored Bennett Sanders with our Dream All-Star Award, which celebrates local African-American leaders who dared to dream Presented by @SMUDUpdates pic.twitter.com/fTooIxNljW — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 4, 2020



“Supporting Black businesses allows us to grow and have the confidence to be able to create a brand and a legacy that can live on.” — Bobby Jackson #BlackHistoryMonth Presented by @SMUDUpdates pic.twitter.com/17xjHQyKFy — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 8, 2020



Last night, we recognized our Director of Human Resources and Diversity & Inclusion Kyle Ellington for our continued celebration #BlackHistoryMonth! pic.twitter.com/SkUXuxZA1o — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 9, 2020



No one gets the fans pumped up quite like Lee Spotlighting @Golden1Center Ambassador Lee Smith as we continue to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/psrOSVfwmo — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 12, 2020



“I try to help players and mentees alike understand the opportunity and responsibility we have to be viewed as more than just athletes and entertainers.” Learn how @GalenDuncan makes a lasting impact on our team as we celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth » https://t.co/4zzahag0y3 pic.twitter.com/EBklfcCqIV — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 14, 2020



As #BlackHistoryMonth continues, we spotlight Graphic Designer @locharles! Look through the step-by-step creative process of making #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/s7V4J1tepp — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 20, 2020



Celebrating black women affecting change in the sports & entertainment industry #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/9cDgsZw8Fw — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 25, 2020



"You can't control somebody else's response or what they will say or do, but it's my job to stay positive. That's what I was put on this Earth for." #BlackHistoryMonth Meet larger than life Kings Groups and Hospitality Account Manager, Brian Graves » https://t.co/HXk1wTGRas pic.twitter.com/9eZvaaprFd — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 27, 2020



“I make a conscious effort of being proud and celebrating my heritage as a black woman every day.” More from Cicely Nash, Director of Event Production as we continue our #BlackHistoryMonth Spotlight » https://t.co/8264iEqtqT pic.twitter.com/bD7A44fSx9 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 27, 2020

We aim to celebrate the accomplishments of African Americans throughout the year and not just for a month. Keep up with our initiatives by following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and going to Kings.com for more information.