Bjelica Drops Game-High 25 in Win Over Former Team

Golden 1 Center was rockin' on Wednesday.

In their first home matchup since the 4-game road trip, fans packed the house to support the hot-shooting "Scores" against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nemanja Bjelica, affectionately known by fans as Belly, faced off with the team he spent the last three years playing with.

"We have a great atmosphere, great group of guys," No. 88 told The Athletic after the 140-131 win. "It’s the NBA. Everything is about opportunity in this league."

That very opportunity was ripe for the Serbian, as Bjelica led the team in scoring with 25 points including four triples.

Bjelica's arena-shattering moment came when he hit the team's final three of the night, a franchise-record mark (19) followed by a distinct roar for the fans.

“Usually I don’t do that, Belly admitted. "But the game was very special for me."

Bjelica will be in action once again on Friday against the Golden State Warriors.