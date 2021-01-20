Bill Simmons: Haliburton Will Be 'Multi-Time All-Star'

Add The Ringer to the long list of national outlets impressed with Tyrese Haliburton.

On a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, the national basketball pundit says Sactown's rookie would be drafted much higher in hindsight.

“I’d go [James] Wiseman, Haliburton, LeMelo [Ball],” Simmons said. “I’d still have LaMelo third. As great as I think LeMelo is, I just think Haliburton is going to be a Multi-Time All-Star.”

“This is why the advanced metrics people liked his game so much -- he didn’t need to have the ball to have a real effect on games on both ends,” Simmons continued.

“The team’s defense is always better when he’s out there. The offensive efficiency, whether he has the ball or not. He just knows how to play with other guys.”

At just 20 years old, Haliburton is averaging 11.1 points and 5.3 assists on an incredible 51.6 percent from the floor and 51.0 percent from deep.

“Haliburton can be one of the best three guys on a championship team,” Simmons concluded.