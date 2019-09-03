Barnes and Team USA Take Two Straight

Team USA has played two very different games so far, but with the same result.

On Sunday, the United States took care of the Czech Republic squad with relative ease, cruising to an 88-67 victory in the opening contest of their FIBA World Cup schedule.

Harrison Barnes, the lone Kings representative on the squad, got the starting nod and racked up 14 points, which was the second-highest mark on the team.

The second matchup for Team USA’s group stage proved to be a tougher test as they went down to the wire against Turkey on Tuesday.

As both teams battled back and forth for the W, the deciding factor was ultimately free-throw line.

In the waning seconds of the game, Boston’s Jayson Tatum hit two clutch free throws with just 0.1 seconds on the clock to force overtime.



REG: USA 81, TUR 81@jaytatum0 knocks down two FTs with 0.1 to force OT. Five more minutes on the board.#USAGotGame pic.twitter.com/q1VaXMQKqK — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) September 3, 2019

Turkey had a chance to put away the United States in the extra time, but missed four consecutive free throws to leave the door open.

Team USA would capitalize with Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton drawing a foul and knocking down a pair of shots from the charity stripe to secure a narrow 93-92 triumph for his country.

HB posted another solid outing in the thrilling victory, pitching in 10 points and six rebounds in his second straight start.

USA Basketball is now looking ahead to its third and final game of the group stage, taking on Japan on Thursday night in Shanghai and looking to stay undefeated.