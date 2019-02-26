Bagley Putting the NBA World on Notice

Over the past week, Marvin Bagley III has been downright marvelous.

The No. 2 pick was tabbed for his second career start on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves and he answered the call in a big way.

Bagley dropped a team-high 25 points along with 11 boards and two blocks, marking his third-straight game with a double-double. In doing so, he also became only the fifth player in NBA history to record a game with 25-plus points and 10-plus rebounds multiple times as a teenager.

Sacramento would fall short of topping the T-Wolves on the road, but MBIII’s string of strong play continues to be a bright spot in an already exciting Kings season.

In the three games since the All-Star break, the Duke product is averaging 24 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks while knocking down 40 percent of his three-pointers.

In the previous two matchups with two of the current top three teams in the Western Conference, Bagley III put the NBA world on notice. In a narrow defeat to the Warriors in Oakland, MBIII notched a huge double-double (28 points and 14 rebounds) against the defending champs. Two nights later in a win over Oklahoma City, No. 32 continued to be a force, posting 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Duke product is also showing he’s not afraid of the spotlight, matching up with his former idols on a nightly basis as the team tries to make its first Playoff appearance since 2006.

ESPN called him “the most dominant player on the collegiate level” and he’s starting to consistently show why during the second half of his rookie season.

Marvin and the squad will be back in action on Wednesday night to take on the Milwaukee Bucks as Sactown’s playoff pursuit proceeds.