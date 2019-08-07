Bagley: 'It's Going to Be Very Scary for A Lot of Teams'

"I used to watch this stuff on NBA TV during camp," Marvin Bagley III admitted. "To be here actually involved in it, competing with these guys, being able to come out and play and have fun. It's a blessing."

The 20-year-old big man is representing Sacramento on USA Basketball's Select Team, competing against the National Team this week in Las Vegas.

"To be able to go from the season with these guys to coming here and playing the [USA National Team], seeing these guys do well, out here playing and having fun, competing, it's a great experience."

MBIII is fresh off the heels of an NBA All-Rookie First Team campaign, finishing with 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds on 50.4 shooting his rookie season.

Bagley is joined by a plethora of new faces this season, from the return of Harrison Barnes to Cory Joseph, Trevor Ariza, Richaun Holmes and more.



Fresh faces, lotta talent. Official shot of the 2019 USA Select Team pic.twitter.com/MxjNRvqApK — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 7, 2019

"We have a lot of talent in Sacramento," proclaimed No. 35. "We added some more good pieces that will help us get over that hump that we were stuck at.

"It's going to very scary for a lot of teams in the NBA next year. I'm excited to group up with these guys and get this chemistry going, start fresh and continue where we left off."

As far as one day making the National Team, there's no question in the sophomore's mind.

"Oh yeah. Oh yeah. Without a doubt."