Bagley, Hield Join Rico Hines at SoCal Runs

Rico Hines is well known in NBA circles, to say the least.

From his playing days in The Association to his well-chronicled runs at UCLA, Hines brings a star-studded resume to Sacramento.

From James Harden to Kevin Durant, Hines has repeatedly welcomed the NBA's highest level of talent to his gym.

Now, it's Sacramento's turn.

In recent weeks, Hines has been working with Marvin Bagley III and Buddy Hield. But since his days at UCLA, the former Bruins hooper as trained newly signed veteran Trevor Ariza as well.

"Getting on the court, being around him, he's an unbelievable person, first and foremost," explained Ariza. "He's a gym rat as well. He's always in the gym. We're always in the gym. We're always looking to get better."

Hines will join Lindsey Harding and Stacey Augmon on the Player Development staff for Sactown this coming season.

"Once I found out that [Rico] was coming here, I just knew that for all the players, everybody involved, the energy that he brings every day, it's infectious," Ariza proclaimed.

Hines' most recent developmental success can be seen in the 2019 Most Improved Player winner Pascal Siakam, who was a key factor in Toronto's championship run.

With 14 years of development experience in tow and multiple Kings players already at work, Sacramento hopes to boast one of the best staffs in basketball.