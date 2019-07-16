Auburn Native, Isaiah Pineiro, Reflects on First Summer League Experience

24-year-old University of San Diego graduate, Isaiah Pineiro, grew up just north of Sacramento in Auburn, California. Though he was born in Los Angeles, Pineiro says he grew up rooting for the Kings.

“I rooted for the Kings [growing up]. It’s a little surreal. You grow up with a really close hometown team and you see them playing all the time,” said the rookie. “So, to put on that jersey – it’s a good feeling.”

During his senior year at USD, Pineiro racked up 677 points for the Diego Toreros, making him the first player in the school’s history to break 600 points in a single season. He averaged 18 points and eight rebounds per game.

“It’s been a grind. I went to a junior college, and then to Portland State, and then transferred to San Diego State,” he said. “You work really hard in college and your goal is to make the NBA, so [Summer League] is that next step for me. It feels great.”

The Kings were 2-3 in Las Vegas, with Pineiro averaging 4.6 points and 14 minutes of playing time per game.

However, this is only the beginning for the rising star. When asked what motivates him, he credited his close family and friends.

“My family and my inner-circle, my close friends – they just support me and motivate me to keep working hard.”