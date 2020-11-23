Analysts Weigh-In on 2020 Kings Draft Selections

That’s a wrap on the 2020 NBA Draft.

After an exciting night filled with joy, tears, and celebrations the Kings came away with three stellar selections in Tyrese Haliburton, Robert Woodard II and Jahmi’us Ramsey.

Immediately following the selections, experts graded Sacramento’s Draft with high marks (Link draft grades blog). With more time for conversation, let’s see how analysts continue to weigh in on the team’s big night.

Sports Illustrated | Jeremy Woo:

“The No. 4 prospect on my draft board, Haliburton has potential to be the steal of the draft here for Sacramento, who can pair him immediately with De’Aaron Fox in what could be a dynamic backcourt.”

“Haliburton was in play for some teams in the middle of the lottery, and it’s a little bit surprising how far he slipped—the Suns, in particular, may regret passing. But he’s a great fit here, and my personal favorite player in the draft.”

The Ringer | Kevin O’Connor, Jonathan Tjarks, and J. Kyle Mann:

“I’m happy with what the Kings did. Getting Haliburton at 12, I love love love that fit with De’Aaron Fox. You get the speed of Fox and that feel with Haliburton. Two contrasting styles that I think complement each other very nicely.”

“It feels like McNair and his guys did a great job. Not a huge surprise as the Morey tree seems to draft really well.”

NBC Sports | Kurt Helin:

On Tyrese Haliburton:

“A steal this far back in the draft A big guard with impressive playmaking skills, and [Haliburton] may be the highest basketball IQ player in the draft. Fantastic vision and decision making in the pick-and-roll, and he uses his change of pace to throw defenders off.”

On Robert Woodard II:

“A lot of potential to play either forward spot if he can develop. Woodard has got a strong 6’7″ frame with a 7’1″ wingspan, he shot 42.9% from three last season (2.3 attempts a game), and he has impressive defensive potential because of his length.”

On Jahmi’us Ramsey:

“One of the youngest players in the draft, [Ramsey] already has an NBA build and comes in as a score-first guard who averaged 15 points a game last season. He’s done a lot of damage as an isolation scorer, he’s shows some passing and defensive potential, but Sacramento is betting his shooting skills improve, which would make him a solid secondary shot creation option (or sixth man).”

The Athletic | Sam Vecenie and John Hollinger:

On Tyrese Haliburton:

“Haliburton was far and away the most talented player left on the board, and I really don’t understand how he fell this far.”

On Robert Woodard II:

“One of my favorite picks of the draft so far. I had Woodard as the second-best guy remaining. Elite physical tools, and elite-level character. Already a high-level, switchable defender.”

USA Today | Scott Gleeson:

On Tyrese Haliburton:

“A play-making point guard who can defend well, Haliburton is an absolute steal in this draft."

“His numbers (15.2 points per game, 6.5 assists, 50% FG, 42% from 3-point range) in 2019-20 don't do him justice. Haliburton has a skill-set comparable to Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook in the NBA, but he’ll have to mesh with De’Aaron Fox in Sac Town.”

LA Times | Dan Loumena:

On Tyrese Haliburton:

“[Haliburton] has all the skills of a point guard with his passing and improved shooting plus he excelled during international play.”

On Robert Woodard II:

“[Woodard] proved in two college seasons that he has the size and drive to be an elite defender, and he improved offensively, particularly three-point shooting (27% to 42.9%).”