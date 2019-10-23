After Making Journey to India, Authentic Fan Comes Home

History was on display both on and off the court in Mumbai, India.

While the squad took part in the first-ever NBA India Games against the Indiana Pacers, they weren't alone in their travels.

Gita Kapahi an Elk Grove native and longtime season ticket holder for the Kings, who made the trip to Mumbai to see her team in action.

As a result of her tremendous dedication, owner Vivek Ranadive offered her the chance to personally watch the Season Opener vs the Portland Trail Blazers with him.

"It was historic," Kapahi said in a personal video uploaded to Instagram.

"It was monumental. I'm happy to have been part of it representing all Kings fans. I look forward to being your guest and I'm honored to be invited to Opening Night. Go Kings!"

