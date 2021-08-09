2021 Summer League Primer

Here's how you can stay in tune with the Kings so you don't miss a beat.

NBA TV

The Kings first two games will be broadcast on NBA TV. On NBA TV you will receive live coverage, analysis, and interviews throughout the entire day. Starting at 3:00 P.M. PDT on Monday, Sacramento will face Charlotte in their Las Vegas debut. Following that game, NBA TV will provide coverage of the Kings contest against the Wizards on Tuesday, at 7 P.M. PDT.

ESPN Network

ESPN will pick up the remaining Kings coverage throughout the Summer League.

On Friday, the Kings will play the Memphis Grizzlies on ESPNU at 6:00 P.M. PDT. For the final game of the first-round action, the Kings will play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. ESPN 2 will provide access as tip-off for that contest will begin at 12:00 P.M. PDT.

More Options

Summer League action is available on mobile and can be live-streamed through the ESPN app or NBA.com

Comprehensive Summer League Coverage

For complete Kings Summer League coverage throughout the festivities, including exclusive content and official news, stay current with Kings.com, the Kings App and team social channels!