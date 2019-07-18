2020 NBA Championship Odds Listed by B/R

It's been an eventful off-season for the Kings, adding multiple players up and down the roster for the 2019-20 season.

After a 39-43 season, Sacramento re-signed Harrison Barnes and brought in Dewayne Dedmon, Trevor Ariza, Cory Joseph, Richaun Holmes and Tyler Lydon.

"The Kings are unquestionably trending up," said Bleacher Report. "And if they can build off last season's 39-win emergence, this club might sniff out its first playoff berth in over a decade."

According to the national outlet, Sactown has 150/1 odds to win the 2020 NBA Championship.

The Dallas Mavericks and defending champion Toronto Raptors also carry 150/1 odds.

"One or more of the youngsters must take a superstar leap for this team to matter in the championship race," continued Bleacher Report. "But it's moving in the right direction nevertheless."

