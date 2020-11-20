2020 Kings Draft Grades Round-Up

On the heels of an exciting 2020 NBA Draft, analysts and media across the Association were eager to share their thoughts on each team’s performance on Draft Day.

The Kings came away with three new players on Wednesday night, including Iowa State guard Ty Haliburton, Mississippi State forward Robert Woodard II, and Texas Tech guard Jahmi’us Ramsey.

Here’s a look at how Sactown fared in the eyes of the experts following the Draft.

The Ringer | Grade: Winners

“Haliburton...brings size, savvy, playmaking chops, defensive acumen, and versatility to a Kings backcourt.”

“Landing Robert Woodard II and Jah’mius Ramsey, a pair of potential two-way contributors, with mid-second-round picks is a nice haul, too.” - Dan Devine

CBS Sports | Grade: A

“Monte McNair's first draft with the Kings was a rousing success, and it started by snatching up a falling Haliburton, who was ranked sixth in the CBS Sports Prospect Rankings.”

“Sacramento followed that up with Woodard, a tremendous defensive wing prospect, and Ramsey, a straight bucket-getter and knock-down 3-point shooter. This was a great start for the new regime in Sacramento.” - Colin Ward-Henniger & Kyle Boone

USA Today | Grade: A

“The steal of this draft might be Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton at No. 12. Then the franchise went out and made a major splash with great second-round selections and acquisitions.” - Scott Gleeson

Sports Illustrated | Grade: A

“The Iowa State product is a skilled playmaker and unselfish passer, consistently bringing the best out of teammates with limited talent as a college player.” - Michael Shapiro

Bleacher Report | Grade: A

“Haliburton isn’t only an excellent value in this slot; he looks like a dream backcourt mate for De’Aaron Fox.” - Zack Buckley

Sporting News | Grade: A-

“[Haliburton’s] a dangerous shooter, an elite passer and an extraordinary teammate. The Kings’ two second-round picks were advised choices: wing Robert Woodard of Mississippi State and guard Jahmi’us Ramsey of Texas Tech.” - Mike Decourcy

SB Nation | Grade: B

“[Haliburton] should be a really nice fit next to De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento.” - Ricky O’Donnell

Stay tuned to Kings.com for more as the three rookies take the Kings practice court for the first time when Training Camp tips off in a few weeks.