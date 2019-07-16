2019 Las Vegas Summer League Recap

A team's record only tells a part of the story during Summer League.

The Kings summer squad participated in two stints this past month - in Sacramento for the California Classic and Las Vegas for the annual MGM Resorts Summer League.

Sactown boasted a roster full of league-wide talent, including their most recent selections in the 2019 NBA Draft - Justin James and Kyle Guy.

For the July 6 opener in the desert, the Kings battled China to kick off their tournament play.

The game wasn't particularly close, as Sactown beat China 94-77, highlighted by Kyle Guy's team-high 21 points and five assists.

Sacramento's hot shooting continued in their second game, topping the Dallas Mavericks 105-101, led by Milton Doyle's 22-point outing.

The play of the night, however, went to the latest draftees, who connected on an alley-oop in transition that had Kings fans on their feet.

Another highlight from Monday's action was the full-time squad being in town to support those playing in the desert.

Attendees included owner Vivek Ranadive, head coach Luke Walton as well as many players - Marvin Bagley III, Harry Giles III, Buddy Hield and the newly-signed Harrison Barnes, Dewayne Dedmon, Trevor Ariza and Corey Joseph.

Following the matchup, the Kings held an introductory press conference for the newest members of the squad.

Harrison Barnes, acquired mid-season last year, reflected on how Sacramento made him feel at home since his arrival from Dallas.

The following three contests weren't ones to remember for Sactown, falling in each matchup by a combined seven points.

Despite the unfortunate ending to the Summer League season, newcomers to Sacramento performed well in their time.

Justin James finished with averages of 11.3 points on 57 percent shooting in 24 minutes of action.

Kyle Guy averaged 16.8 points on 38 percent shooting in four contests, with 3.3 assists per game.

And finally, Wenyen Gabriel - signed to a two-way contract - finished with 13.5 points on 47 percent shooting to go along with 6.8 rebounds.

Stay tuned to Kings.com and our social channels for all the updates on this upcoming season!