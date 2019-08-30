2019 FIBA World Cup Primer

Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cory Joseph.

Four Kings players will represent their countries — and Sacramento — as the FIBA World Cup begins this weekend in Shanghai, China.

Barnes brings his veteran presence to the squad in China, joining an American squad looking to hoist gold once again.

Barnes won gold in 2016 as a member of the highly-talented United States squad at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

“Pop trusts him,” said USA assistant Steve Kerr to The Athletic. “Pop talks about it all the time with our staff. He knows he can count on him to make the right play and to execute under pressure.”

Bogi and Nemanja, previously teammates with Serbia and with Fenerbahce Istanbul in Turkey, look to represent their country in the finest of ways — the trophy.

Joseph, about to embark on his first season with the Kings, has competed for the Canadian National Team since 2008. After multiple reports of his withdrawal, Joseph is in Shanghai as one of the most decorated Canadians on the roster.

As the 18th edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup is set to get underway, we take a look at the rosters and schedules of our participating Kings!

United States

9/1 - USA vs Czech Republic

9/3 - USA vs Turkey

9/5 - USA vs Japan

Harrison Barnes

Jaylen Brown

Joe Harris

Brook Lopez

Khris Middleton

Donovan Mitchell

Mason Plumlee

Marcus Smart

Jason Tatum

Myles Turner

Kemba Walker

Derrick White

Serbia

8/31 - Angola vs Serbia

9/2 - Serbia vs Philippines

9/4 - Italy vs Serbia

Marko Simonovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Nemanja Bjelica

Vladimir Lucic

Miroslav Raduljica

Stefan Bircevic

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Milutinov

Vasilije Micic

Marko Guduric

Stefan Jovic

Boban Marjanovic

Canada

9/1 - Canada vs Australia

9/3 - Lithuania vs Canada

9/5 - Canada vs Senegal

Kevin Pangos

Melvin Ejim

Brady Heslip

Cory Joseph

Kaza Kajami-Keane

Andrew Nembhard

Conor Morgan

Owen Klassen

Thomas Scrubb

Phil Scrubb

Khem Birch

Kyle Wiltjer