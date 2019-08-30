2019 FIBA World Cup Primer
Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cory Joseph.
Four Kings players will represent their countries — and Sacramento — as the FIBA World Cup begins this weekend in Shanghai, China.
Barnes brings his veteran presence to the squad in China, joining an American squad looking to hoist gold once again.
Barnes won gold in 2016 as a member of the highly-talented United States squad at the 2016 Summer Olympics.
“Pop trusts him,” said USA assistant Steve Kerr to The Athletic. “Pop talks about it all the time with our staff. He knows he can count on him to make the right play and to execute under pressure.”
Bogi and Nemanja, previously teammates with Serbia and with Fenerbahce Istanbul in Turkey, look to represent their country in the finest of ways — the trophy.
Joseph, about to embark on his first season with the Kings, has competed for the Canadian National Team since 2008. After multiple reports of his withdrawal, Joseph is in Shanghai as one of the most decorated Canadians on the roster.
As the 18th edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup is set to get underway, we take a look at the rosters and schedules of our participating Kings!
United States
9/1 - USA vs Czech Republic
9/3 - USA vs Turkey
9/5 - USA vs Japan
Harrison Barnes
Jaylen Brown
Joe Harris
Brook Lopez
Khris Middleton
Donovan Mitchell
Mason Plumlee
Marcus Smart
Jason Tatum
Myles Turner
Kemba Walker
Derrick White
Serbia
8/31 - Angola vs Serbia
9/2 - Serbia vs Philippines
9/4 - Italy vs Serbia
Marko Simonovic
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Nemanja Bjelica
Vladimir Lucic
Miroslav Raduljica
Stefan Bircevic
Nikola Jokic
Nikola Milutinov
Vasilije Micic
Marko Guduric
Stefan Jovic
Boban Marjanovic
Canada
9/1 - Canada vs Australia
9/3 - Lithuania vs Canada
9/5 - Canada vs Senegal
Kevin Pangos
Melvin Ejim
Brady Heslip
Cory Joseph
Kaza Kajami-Keane
Andrew Nembhard
Conor Morgan
Owen Klassen
Thomas Scrubb
Phil Scrubb
Khem Birch
Kyle Wiltjer